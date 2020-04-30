Council body hits back at ‘incorrect’ claims about rate rises

The peak body for local government in Victoria has rejected any suggestion councils are looking to raise rates to claw back losses due to the coronavirus.

“It’s not correct,” Coral Ross, President of the Municipal Association of Victoria, told Tom Elliott.

“I’m not aware of any council doing that and the council that was cited as doing it has put out a statement saying that’s not the case.”

