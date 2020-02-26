Council called into question over ‘Climate Change Resilience Workshops’
A regional council is using ratepayer money to help run Climate Change “Resilience” Workshops.
“Fed-up” Maldon resident Lois forwarded a copy of an email sent to residents in the Mount Alexander Shire to Neil Mitchell.
It advertises several workshops to be held next month, aimed at “helping people deal with grief and anxiety, come to terms with the climate emergency, and stay engaged in solutions.”
“I’m just a bit over it all, actually,” Lois told Neil Mitchell.
