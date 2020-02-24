3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Council calls on residents to flush pet poo down the toilet

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Hobsons Bay Council in Melbourne’s west is encouraging its residents to flush pet poo down the toilet to keep it out of their bin system.

Dr Kathy Northcote, from Water Research Australia, told Neil Mitchell it was completely safe.

“As long as you’re not putting other things down,” she said.

“It’s number 1, number 2, toilet paper and nothing else.”

Dr Northcote said kitty litter and plastic bags were no-nos.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.