Council calls on residents to flush pet poo down the toilet
Hobsons Bay Council in Melbourne’s west is encouraging its residents to flush pet poo down the toilet to keep it out of their bin system.
Dr Kathy Northcote, from Water Research Australia, told Neil Mitchell it was completely safe.
“As long as you’re not putting other things down,” she said.
“It’s number 1, number 2, toilet paper and nothing else.”
Dr Northcote said kitty litter and plastic bags were no-nos.
