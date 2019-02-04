Council defends bizarre town hall name change

Hume Council has voted to change the name of the Broadmeadows Town Hall.

It’s being changed to Town Hall Broadmeadows.

But the Mayor has defended the move.

“I want to assure residents we’re not wasting money on this name change,” Carly Moore told Tom Elliott.

“The building hasn’t been in use for many, many years.

“So there is no stationary or signs that we’re replacing.

“Everything was always going to be new.

“So there’s certainly no waste of ratepayers money.”

