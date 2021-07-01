3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Council in Melbourne’s west flips on fortnightly rubbish collection

1 hour ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Council in Melbourne’s west flips on fortnightly rubbish collection

People power has had a win in Melbourne’s west.

Hobsons Bay Council has voted to revert to weekly general waste collections following a community led campaign against the fortnightly pick ups.

Local Amanda Hill was part of the campaign to get the change reverted.

She spoke with 3AW on Thursday.

Councillor Daria Kellander admits it was a “no-brainer” in the end.

“The feedback was pretty clear,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear how it all unfolded

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332