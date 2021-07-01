Council in Melbourne’s west flips on fortnightly rubbish collection

People power has had a win in Melbourne’s west.

Hobsons Bay Council has voted to revert to weekly general waste collections following a community led campaign against the fortnightly pick ups.

Local Amanda Hill was part of the campaign to get the change reverted.

She spoke with 3AW on Thursday.

Councillor Daria Kellander admits it was a “no-brainer” in the end.

“The feedback was pretty clear,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock