Council mayor pushes for “Mourning Ceremony” on Australia Day

The Mayor of the City of Port Phillip wants to introduce a “Mourning Ceremony” on Australia Day.

Tom Elliott received an email from an irate ratepayer, alerting him to the proposal.

And it was spot on.

The mayor is putting forward the motion at a council meeting on Wednesday night.

Mayor Dick Gross stressed he was in favour of Australia Day, but said changes needed to be made.

He says a morning of sombre reflection would help ease the pain for some.

“We’re in denial about Australia Day, really, because we’ve got tens of thousands of people demonstrating,” Cr Gross said on 3AW Drive.

“You can’t successfully have a national day with such division.”

