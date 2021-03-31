3AW
Council quirk forces school to cancel cross country training due to complaint

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A bayside school has been forced to cancel cross country training at a nearby oval because of a noise complaint from a local resident.

And a council quirk means the school doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Hampton Primary School had planned on running cross country training at the publicly owned Castlefield Oval before school each Wednesday.

But a local complained about the noise.

“Essentially, we’ve been informed that once we have a teacher present that then constitutes a ‘school event’ and and the oval isn’t available for school events until 9am,” Hampton Primary School principal Joshua Sheffield explained on 3AW.

It means the students could still technically train at the oval without a teacher.

Understandably, that’s not what parents, students or teachers want.

“We want the training to be as effective as it possibly can be,” Mr Sheffield said.

