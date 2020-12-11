Council seriously considers permanent booze ban at popular park

The City of Yarra Council says it will seriously consider a proposal to ban alcohol at Edinburgh Gardens.

The hugely popular park has become a hub for young people to meet post-lockdown, with the government encouraging social gatherings to take place outside in the fresh air.

But it’s apparently grinding the gears of some North Fitzroy locals, who have complained about an increase in rubbish and poor behaviour.

Councillor Gabrielle De Vietri, the City of Yarra Mayor, told 3AW Mornings the matter would be discussed next week.

Alcohol is already banned at the park between 9pm and 9am.

“There are a lot of strong feelings from the community, both ways,” she told 3AW Mornings.

Photo by Getty iStock