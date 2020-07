Stonnington Council has been slammed over a proposed two per cent rate rise on businesses in the area.

The Chapel Street Precinct Association is furious.

“There’s businesses that can’t put food on the table right now, and are pulling kids out of school because they can’t afford it,” Chrissie Maus told 3AW Drive.

She said they were “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

