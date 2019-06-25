Council to crackdown on delivery bikes in war on overcrowded CBD footpaths

Food delivery and courier bikes are set to be the next casualty in Melbourne City Council’s campaign to free up CBD footpaths.

Council officers have begun moving the bikes on, and plans to keep them off footpaths permanently are being considered.

Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood says the bikes are a growing problem crowding footpaths and creating hazards.

Nearly one million people are coming into the city every day, and footpaths are increasingly crowded.

“Footpath space is really at a premium,” Councillor Arron Wood said.

But Melbourne City Council acknowledges the bikes serve an important purpose.

“They’re an important part of sustainable transport,” Cr Wood said.

Plans are being considered to provide on-street parking bays for the vehicles.

“As the city gets busier and busier we’re looking at different place for them to park,” Cr Wood said.

In April, Melbourne City Council announced city kiosks would also be scrapped to free up footpath space.

