Council votes to shut down recycling facility, placing further stress on Victoria’s processing ability

Victoria’s already strained recycling facilities could be placed under further stress, with Kingston City Council deciding not to extend its permit for a major recycling company to operate a plant at Clarinda.

City of Kingston councillors have voted not to extend a permit for Alex Fraser Group to operate beyond 2023.

The group says it needs more time to secure another suitable location.

Any closure would place significant strain on Victoria’s ability to recycle glass.

“It just seems extraordinary to me,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive.

“You’ve got this council that on one hand says it’s an ‘environmentally aware council’ and wants more recycling and bins – all councils do this – and at the same they’ve got a business located in their municipality that does recycle building waste and turns it into useful products.

“I would have thought it’s a no-brainer?”

