Councillor demands action over recent recycling bin troubles

Yarra City Council must give its residents bigger recycling bins, or return to weekly pick-ups, according to councillor Stephen Jolly.

It comes after the inner-city council recently introduced a third bin for glass.

The regular yellow recycling bin is now collected fortnightly, not weekly, because of the change.

It’s led to many overflowing bins.

“We’ve got to make a change,” Cr Jolly said on 3AW Drive.

“It’s either got to be a bigger bin, or weekly pick-ups.”

