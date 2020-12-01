3AW
Councillor demands action over recent recycling bin troubles

11 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Yarra City Council must give its residents bigger recycling bins, or return to weekly pick-ups, according to councillor Stephen Jolly.

It comes after the inner-city council recently introduced a third bin for glass.

The regular yellow recycling bin is now collected fortnightly, not weekly, because of the change.

It’s led to many overflowing bins.

“We’ve got to make a change,” Cr Jolly said on 3AW Drive.

“It’s either got to be a bigger bin, or weekly pick-ups.”

