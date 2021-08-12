3AW
Councillor explains why he’ll reject expected pay rise this week

6 hours ago
council watch
Article image for Councillor explains why he’ll reject expected pay rise this week

Victoria’s councillors appear all but certain to cop a pay rise this week when the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal makes its recommendations.

But one Moreland Councillor says it’s a “slap in the face” to those currently experiencing financial hardship due to government-enforced COVID-19 lockdowns.

Oscar Yildiz told Tom Elliott he would be rejecting it.

“There are thousands of small businesses and individuals that are experiencing a lot of financially instability and hardship right now and taking a pay rise now is definitely a slap in their faces,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Oscar Yildiz explain why the pay rise would be inappropriate

