Councillor questions ‘hysteria’ in media and government about Coronavirus

Melbourne City Councillor Nick Reece has questioned both the media and government reaction to Coronavirus.

He told Neil Mitchell there’s a level of “hysteria” about the illness that isn’t justified.

“Let me start by saying that you probably need to exercise the precautionary principle in these things – better to be safe than sorry,” Cr Reece said.

“But I also think there is quite a lot of media hysteria going on around the place and I do think we are seeing an overreaction by government, not just in Australia, but around the world.

“You need to keep it in perspective.”

But Neil Mitchell said the reaction was entirely understandable, given how little was actually known about the virus at this stage.

