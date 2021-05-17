Councils acting unfairly when chasing rates, ombudsman reveals

It’s been revealed some councils have been acting unfairly when chasing money from ratepayers.

Victoria’s Ombudsman has found some councils make it too difficult to find information about hardship programs and in some cases they don’t even exist.

Often struggling ratepayers are told their only option is to go on a payment plan when they’re actually legally obliged to offer waivers and deferrals.

Many councils also employ debt collectors.

Deborah Glass said some of the behaviour wasn’t acceptable.

“It’s about helping people pay their debts, rather than punishing them,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview