3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Councils acting unfairly when chasing..

Councils acting unfairly when chasing rates, ombudsman reveals

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Councils acting unfairly when chasing rates, ombudsman reveals

It’s been revealed some councils have been acting unfairly when chasing money from ratepayers.

Victoria’s Ombudsman has found some councils make it too difficult to find information about hardship programs and in some cases they don’t even exist.

Often struggling ratepayers are told their only option is to go on a payment plan when they’re actually legally obliged to offer waivers and deferrals.

Many councils also employ debt collectors.

Deborah Glass said some of the behaviour wasn’t acceptable.

“It’s about helping people pay their debts, rather than punishing them,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

 

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332