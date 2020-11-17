Council’s strategy to get motorists back into CBD is a ‘disaster’

Melbourne City Council is looking at cutting the cost of parking to entice more people to go into the CBD.

The council is also seeking a 25 per cent reduction to the congestion levy paid to the Victorian government.

Transport and Cities Program Director at the Grattan Institute, Marion Terrill, told Tom Elliott it’s a “disaster” in the making to encourage motorists to drive into the CBD.

“It should be a last resort rather than a first resort,” she said.

“Encouraging people to get into cars when they go into the most congested part of the city in normal times, seems to me a wasted opportunity.”

