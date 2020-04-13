Councils to waive parking fines for health care workers

Councils across Melbourne will be waiving parking costs for health care workers who need to park near a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that’s little comfort for those who’ve already copped a fine.

Rebecca, who has been working tirelessly at The Austin hospital, was fined for parking too long on March 11.

She paid it.

The nurse was again fined by Banyule Council last Thursday while working a 7am to 4.30pm shift with no breaks.

“I wasn’t able to leave the ward to physically move my car,” she said.

