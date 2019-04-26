Counter-terrorism operation in North Melbourne

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team attending an incident outside St Mary’s Anglican Church in North Melbourne this afternoon.

Nine News reporter Carrie-Anne Greenbank, who was on the scene, told 3AW’s Denis Walter that police arrested a man in what appeared to be a white forensic jumpsuit at around 2.30pm.

Queensberry Street is closed to traffic between Peel Street and Curzon Street.

Victoria Police has confirmed the counter-terrorism team is conducting operational activity in North Melbourne, but has advised that there is no impending threat to the community.

BREAKING: Melbourne’s Joint Counter Terrorism Team have just arrested a man next to St Mary’s church in North Melbourne @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/LWXS3FK6kk — Carrie Greenbank (@CGreenbank9) April 26, 2019



More details to come…