Counter-terrorism operation in North Melbourne

2 hours ago
3AW news

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team  attending an incident outside St Mary’s Anglican Church in North Melbourne this afternoon.

Nine News reporter Carrie-Anne Greenbank, who was on the scene, told 3AW’s Denis Walter that police arrested a man in what appeared to be a white forensic jumpsuit at around 2.30pm.

Queensberry Street is closed to traffic between Peel Street and Curzon Street.

Victoria Police has confirmed the counter-terrorism team is conducting operational activity in North Melbourne, but has advised that there is no impending threat to the community.


More details to come…

