Country Victorian homes peppered with bullets

Victoria Police is investigating after shots were fired at two Cobram properties last week.

Young children were inside the homes at the time.

The first incident occurred on Cedar Court about 10pm.

A woman and her three young children were at home at the time.

The second incident happened just minutes later, when a Blackwood Crescent property was peppered with bullets.

Two adults and four children were home at the time and were not injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au