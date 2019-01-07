Couple rescued after chasing dogs into Heidelberg river

A couple and their dogs have been rescued from a river in Heidelberg overnight.

The man, 35, fell about 30 metres down an embankment before dropping about 9 metres into the river while chasing his dogs.

The woman also ended up in the river trying to rescue the man and the dogs.

The MFB’s Brett Croucher told Channel Nine the rescue took about 45 minutes.

“Because of the steep embankment, we had to set up rope lines with the high-angle rescue team,” he said.

“And they set up a system to enable the person to be hauled up the embankment and onto safe, flat land.”