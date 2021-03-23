3AW
Court delays almost double due to COVID-19

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Delays in Victoria’s court system have almost doubled due to COVID-19.

“In a pre-pandemic environment, broadly speaking, our time to trial from the time the case arrived at the County Court to the time somebody gets their jury trial was roughly 12 to 13 months,” Peter Kidd, the Chief Justice of the County Court, told Neil Mitchell.

“That’s now bounced out to 22, 23, 24 months.

“That’s the additional delay we have to address once we’re back to normal.

“We are working on a number of plans and strategies to address that.”

Neil Mitchell
News
