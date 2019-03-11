Court of Appeal trims rapist and murderer Sean Price’s sentence

Serial rapist and murderer Sean Christian Price has had his non-parole period cut by a year on appeal.

The 34-year-old was initially jailed for life with a minimum of 38 years for the murder of Doncaster schoolgirl Masa Vukotic and the rape of a woman in a bookstore while on the run in 2015.

He received a further prison term for breaching a supervision order, taking his non parole period to 41 years.

The Court of Appeal has today trimmed that sentence, ruling it reflected the rape conviction for which he’d already been sentenced.