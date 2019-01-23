3AW
Court reporter Sharnelle Vella: Crims say the darndest things

7 hours ago
Ross and John

Seven News court reporter Sharnelle Vella has seen some strange things in and around the court precinct of Melbourne.

Her Twitter history shows an amusing account of the colourful and questionable characters she’s witnessed both inside and outside the courtroom.

Yesterday, outside the County Court, provided yet another incident to add to the list.

“I heard some screaming, which isn’t unusual in that area,” Sharnelle told Ross and John.

“This man whipped out his business and did number ones on County Court.

“He looked very comfortable about the whole ordeal.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

