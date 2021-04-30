Cover songs that are better than the original!

It’s fair to say this segment was particularly popular with listeners (and ruffled plenty of feathers!).

Ross and Russel asked for the definitive list of cover songs that are better than the originals!

There was a common theme that emerged…

“I hope Paul McCartney isn’t listening on the app,” Ross Stevenson said.

“There a number of Beatles songs listeners think people do better than the Beatles!”

The 3AW Breakfast playlist!

Ruby Tuesday – Melanie.

Suspicious Minds – Fine Young Cannibals.

Britney Spears – I Love Rock’n’Roll.

2Pac – Changes.

A Little Help From My Friends – Joe Cocker.

Love Is All Around – Wet Wet Wet.

Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin.

Folsom Prison Blues – Screaming Jets.

Help – John Farnham.

You Should be Dancing – Foo Fighters.

Eleanor Rigby – The Zoot.

Out of Time – Chris Farlowe.

I Did It My Way – Sid Vicious.

Dear Prudence – Doug Parkinson.

Hallelujah – K.D Lang.

Me and Bobby McGee – John Denver.

Elvis Presley – Unchained Melody.

Frank Sinatra – Yesterday.

Press PLAY below to hear all the listener suggestions!

Picture by Getty iStock.