COVID-19 breakthrough: Victoria finally goes 24 hours with ZERO new cases

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Finally.

Victoria has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since it arrived in the state.

The last time Victoria hadn’t detected a case within a 24-hour period was on March 5, before a single case had been diagnosed.

It’s also Victoria’s lowest two-day total (three) since April 28 after only three new cases were detected yesterday.

“We’ve been able to achieve this through Victorians doing an incredible job keeping themselves and each other safe,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

“The public health advice is that the risk is not over yet so it’s up to all of us to keep it up.”

NEW DAILY CASES IN JUNE

  • June 1 – 4
  • June 2 – 10
  • June 3 – 7
  • June 4 – 8
  • June 5 – 3
  • June 6 – 0
