COVID-19 business recovery minister optimistic about pub numbers

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The minister for COVID-19 business recovery says he’s optimistic significantly more people will be able to attend pubs and restaurants by Christmas.

As it stands, venues can only have a maximum of 20 people inside and 50 outside.

Many publicans say the limit simply isn’t viable.

“Within 10 days we will be at 40 indoors and 70 outdoors,” Martin Pakula told Neil Mitchell.

He said that number could increase again by the end of the year.

“We’re really hopeful we’ll get to another step this side of Christmas, if not two,” Mr Pakula said.

