COVID-19 cases at Richmond supervised injecting room

2 hours ago
3AW News

(Image: Google Maps)

North Richmond’s supervised injecting room has been forced to close temporarily after two positive cases of COVID-19.

The first case was linked to the facility on August 10.

The Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a second person linked to the North Richmond medically supervised injecting centre had tested positive to COVID-19 on August 17.

On both occasions the facility closed temporarily for a deep clean before re-opening.

As many as 300 people have been visiting the centre each day during Stage Four lockdown.

Opponents have voiced concerns about users breaching curfew and travelling outside a five kilometre radius of their homes.

Mental Health Minister Martin Foley has previously stated the facility is permitted to continue operating during Stage 4 as it is deemed a life-saving health service.

