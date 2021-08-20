COVID-19 cluster emerges at Shepparton

A small COVID-19 cluster has emerged at Shepparton.

Seven people have now tested positive for the coronavirus after the first of those seven cases was detected on Friday.

Goulburn Valley Health confirmed the first case about 10am.

That person is isolating at home and contact tracing is underway.

But six more cases have since come to light.

The news comes after repeated wastewater detections of the virus in the area dating from August 9 to 16.

Victoria recorded 55 locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.