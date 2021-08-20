3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 cluster emerges at Shepparton

COVID-19 cluster emerges at Shepparton

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 cluster emerges at Shepparton

A small COVID-19 cluster has emerged at Shepparton.

Seven people have now tested positive for the coronavirus after the first of those seven cases was detected on Friday.

Goulburn Valley Health confirmed the first case about 10am.

That person is isolating at home and contact tracing is underway.

But six more cases have since come to light.

The news comes after repeated wastewater detections of the virus in the area dating from August 9 to 16.

Victoria recorded 55 locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332