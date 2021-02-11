3AW
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 concern surrounds osteopath in..

COVID-19 concern surrounds osteopath in Melbourne’s north-west

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for COVID-19 concern surrounds osteopath in Melbourne’s north-west

Multiple people have been directed to isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after visiting an osteopath in Melbourne’s north-west last Friday.

But the Avondale Heights clinic still hasn’t been listed as a possible exposure site by the government.

Neil Mitchell was contacted by Marie, who is isolating in Adelaide with her husband and daughter.

Her daughter visited the clinic on Friday, travelled to Adelaide on Saturday and got a text from the health department on Tuesday.

Marie said she was “quite frustrated and annoyed” at the lack of further information.

Robyn heard Marie’s call and phoned 3AW.

“Absolutely the same thing happened to my daughter-in-law,” she said.

