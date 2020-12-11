3AW
COVID-19 could lead to permanent ‘relaxed’ dress codes at work

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for COVID-19 could lead to permanent ‘relaxed’ dress codes at work

COVID-19 has made several lasting impacts on the workplace.

But will shorts in the office be one of them?

Professor Gary Martin, Workplace Expert & CEO Australian Institute of Management, said he had no issue with it.

“Going to work should never be a fashion parade,” he told Tom Elliott.

“Comfort is important.”

But, like everything, there’s a limit.

“We have to be careful that casual Friday doesn’t become slob Friday,” Professor Martin.

