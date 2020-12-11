COVID-19 could lead to permanent ‘relaxed’ dress codes at work
COVID-19 has made several lasting impacts on the workplace.
But will shorts in the office be one of them?
Professor Gary Martin, Workplace Expert & CEO Australian Institute of Management, said he had no issue with it.
“Going to work should never be a fashion parade,” he told Tom Elliott.
“Comfort is important.”
But, like everything, there’s a limit.
“We have to be careful that casual Friday doesn’t become slob Friday,” Professor Martin.
Photo by Getty iStock