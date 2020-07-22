COVID-19 crippled Victoria will get extra economic help, assures federal treasurer

The federal treasurer says Victoria’s dire economy will make it better placed to receive coronavirus support payments.

The JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments are being extended for six months, but at a lower rate.

Neil Mitchell asked Josh Frydenberg if Victoria would receive any special treatment, given it’s position compared with other states.

He said the second lockdown has positioned Victoria to benefit the most.

“These programs are demand-driven,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview