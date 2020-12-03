COVID-19 detected in wastewater at Daylesford and Hepburn

The Health Department is investigating after traces of COVID-19 were detected in a wastewater sample from the Daylesford, Hepburn and Hepburn Springs area.

The viral fragments of coronavirus were detected in a sample taken on Monday.

Further samples are being taken today for testing.

Anyone with symptoms in the Daylesford, Hepburn and Hepburn Springs area, or anyone with symptoms who visited the region on the weekend, is advised to get tested.