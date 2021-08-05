3AW
COVID-19 figures: Another four local cases recorded in Victoria

06/08/2021
coronavirus

Victoria recorded six new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday, two of which were reported by health authorities yesterday.

All six of the new cases have been linked to previously reported cases, but none of the cases were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Three of the cases are linked to the Hobsons Bay cluster, all living in the same household.

The three other cases are linked to the City of Maribyrnong cluster.

One is a housemate of a case and worked as a cleaner at the Epworth Hospital.

The other two close contacts live in another household, one of those a student at Warringa Park Special School.


It comes as another school in Melbourne’s west reported a confirmed case in Year 6.

The list of exposure sites has ballooned to more than 80.

