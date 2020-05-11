COVID-19 figures: Cedar Meats cluster expands again as Victoria records a spike

The Cedar Meats COVID-19 cluster has grown to 85, with another eight cases linked to the meatworks.

Another 17 Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including six Cedar Meats workers and two close contacts of workers at the abattoir in Melbourne’s west.

Today, two existing COVID-19 cases have also been added to other state tallies, bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 1509.

Three of today’s new cases have been attributed to community transmission.

Across the border in NSW there was better news today, with the state recording no new cases of coronavirus.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES:

May 6: 17 new cases, 4 linked to Cedar Meats

May 7: 14 new cases, 13 linked to Cedar Meats

May 8: 13 new cases, 8 linked to Cedar Meats

May 9: 11 new cases, 4 linked to Cedar Meats

May 10: 10 new cases, 1 linked to Cedar Meats

May 11: 7 new cases, 1 linked to Cedar Meats

TODAY: 17 new cases, 8 linked to Cedar Meats