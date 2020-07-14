COVID-19 figures: Victorian death toll rises to 26 as intensive care cases surge

Victoria has recorded 270 fresh coronavirus cases overnight and the number of people in intensive care has grown by nine.

The new cases bring the number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria to 1803.

Sadly, Victoria’s coronavirus death toll has grown to 26.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s have both died with COVID-19 in hospital.

Of today’s new cases:

28 have been connected to known outbreaks

242 are under investigation

There are 85 people in hospital. Of those, 26 are in intensive care, nine more than yesterday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has warned “we haven’t turned the corner yet”.

A total of 1,170,352 tests have been conducted in Victoria since the beginning of the outbreak.

Another 1000 defence force personnel are being sent to Victoria to help manage the COVID-19 outbreak.

ADF personnel will be paired with paramedics on the road to “support the inevitable number of paramedics who will finish up having to quarantine … because of exposure”.

They will also take over the running of more testing sites, do catering for those in locked down public housing and help with logistics.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 30 – 64

July 1 – 73

July 2 – 77

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

July 5 – 74

July 6 – 127

July 7 – 191

July 8 – 134

July 9 – 165

July 10 – 288

July 11 – 216

July 12 – 273

July 13 – 177

TODAY – 270