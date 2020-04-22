Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records 16th coronavirus death
Another Victorian has sadly died of COVID-19 in hospital overnight.
The man, aged in his 60s, is the 16th person to die of coronavirus in Victoria.
The sad news comes as the state recorded just one new case of coronavirus and no new cases of community transmission in the last 24 hours.
Victoria’s case total now stands at 1337 and 1251 people have recovered.
There are 27 people in hospitals across the state with COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.
NEW DAILY CASES
April 16: 2 new cases
April 17: 1 new case
April 18: 17 new cases
April 19: 9 new cases
April 20: 1 new cases
April 21: 7 new cases
April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)
Today: 1 new case
There are now 1,337 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 in Victoria. Sadly, a man in his 60s has died in hospital taking the number of people who died in Victoria from #COVID19 to 16. My thoughts are with his family #springst 1/2
— Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) April 22, 2020