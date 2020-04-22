Latest COVID-19 figures: Victoria records 16th coronavirus death

Another Victorian has sadly died of COVID-19 in hospital overnight.

The man, aged in his 60s, is the 16th person to die of coronavirus in Victoria.

The sad news comes as the state recorded just one new case of coronavirus and no new cases of community transmission in the last 24 hours.

Victoria’s case total now stands at 1337 and 1251 people have recovered.

There are 27 people in hospitals across the state with COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.

NEW DAILY CASES

April 16: 2 new cases

April 17: 1 new case

April 18: 17 new cases

April 19: 9 new cases

April 20: 1 new cases

April 21: 7 new cases

April 22: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

Today: 1 new case