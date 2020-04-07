COVID-19 figures: Another Victorian has died, but there are positive signs the curve is flattening

Another Victorian died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 12, but there are early signs we are curbing the spread of the deadly virus.

A woman in her 80s sadly died from the virus in hospital overnight.

Promisingly, Victoria has recorded just 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1212.

Today’s new case tally is down from 33 new cases yesterday, and is the second lowest in two weeks, fuelling hopes that we are succeeding in flattening the curve.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the stabilising of figures is promising, and buys the state more time to prepare for a more severe COVID-19 outbreak, should it occur.

There have been 101 confirmed cases of community transmission in Victoria.

There are currently 57 people with coronavirus in hospitals across the state, including 12 people in intensive care.

Victoria Police issued 114 fines to people caught breaking the COVID-19 restrictions yesterday. Among those fined were seven people who gathered for a dinner party.