COVID-19 forces two much-loved pubs in Melbourne’s west to shut permanently

Two popular pubs in Melbourne’s west have fallen victim to COVID-19.

The Morning Star in Williamstown and the Mona Castle in Seddon have shut their doors permanently.

Mona Castle publican Gary Clough said he made the tough decision to shut the pub, which has been in operation for more than 140 years, after the landlord refused to offer a rent reduction.

“We had a glimmer of hope there about two and a half months ago,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The landlords wanting full rent, it got to a stage where we had to go into negotiations with the Small Business Commission.”

Mr Clough handed over the keys to the historic pub on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Morning Star took to Facebook on Monday evening to announce it will not reopen.