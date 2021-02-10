3AW
COVID-19 found in wastewater at Coburg and Reservoir

8 hours ago
coronavirus latest
COVID-19 fragments have been detected in wastewater in Melbourne’s north.

Coburg and Reservoir residents are being told to get tested immediately if they have any symptoms.

The unexpected detection was revealed by government on Wednesday.

Health Minister Martin Foley is urging residents in those areas to remain on high alert.

There are currently no known cases in the area, however, there is concern after multiple hotel quarantine workers tested positive in recent weeks.

News
