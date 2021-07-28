COVID-19: Health authorities still searching for source of unlinked Victorian case

Victoria recorded seven new locally-COVID-19 cases yesterday.

One of the cases, a traffic controller at the Moonee Valley drive-through testing clinic, was reported yesterday.

That case still has not been linked to known outbreaks. Positive COVID-19 cases were tested at the Moonee Valley site while the case was working but Acting Chief Health Officer Ben Cowie says the traffic controller had “very limited” contact with public.

The remaining six locally-acquired cases detected yesterday have been linked to existing outbreaks and were in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

Four are students at Bacchus Marsh Grammar who were all in isolation.

Two are household contacts of a previously identified case in the LaCrosse apartment building in Docklands.

There are seven people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19. Two are in intensive care and one of those is on a ventilator.

Nine new exposure sites — in Moonee Ponds, Frankston, Frankston South, Altona North and Yarraville — were added to the Health Department’s list yesterday.