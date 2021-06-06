3AW
  COVID-19: Health department provides breakdown of latest 11 cases

COVID-19: Health department provides breakdown of latest 11 cases

15 hours ago
Article image for COVID-19: Health department provides breakdown of latest 11 cases

Victoria recorded 11 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

All are linked to existing outbreaks.

Eight are primary close contacts of existing cases who were quarantining while infectious.

Four new cases are linked to the West Melbourne cluster, taking the total number of cases in that outbreak to 14.

Three of the new cases are linked to the Whittlesea cluster, taking the total number of cases in that outbreak to 32.

Three of the new cases are linked to the Arcare aged care cluster at Maidstone, taking the total number of cases in that outbreak to nine.

One new case was a construction worker linked to the Port Melbourne cluster, taking the total number of cases in that outbreak to 31 cases.

Two of the cases, a 79-year-old resident and nurse at Arcare Maidstone, were reported on Sunday.

The resident is fully vaccinated against the virus and is asymptomatic. They have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The nurse had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before testing positive, and is not displaying any symptoms.

The nurse did not work at any other aged care sites during the infectious period.

Victoria recorded 24,265 test results yesterday.

