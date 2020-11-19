COVID-19 in Victoria: Active cases fall but a possible case is under investigation

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the 21st day in a row.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria has fallen to two.

The Department of Health and Human Services says a there is “a possible case reported that is under investigation”.

Initial testing of the case returned a weak positive.

Further testing will be conducted today, and the result will be reviewed by an expert panel.

The case may be a false positive or historic infection.