COVID-19 in Victoria: Active cases fall but a possible case is under investigation
Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the 21st day in a row.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria has fallen to two.
The Department of Health and Human Services says a there is “a possible case reported that is under investigation”.
Initial testing of the case returned a weak positive.
Further testing will be conducted today, and the result will be reviewed by an expert panel.
The case may be a false positive or historic infection.
There is a possible case reported that is under investigation; the initial test result is a weak +ve. Further testing today, inc review by an expert panel. The case may be a false +ve or historic infection. Precautionary public health actions in place as investigations continue.
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 19, 2020