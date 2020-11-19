3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 in Victoria: Active cases..

COVID-19 in Victoria: Active cases fall but a possible case is under investigation

49 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 in Victoria: Active cases fall but a possible case is under investigation

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases or deaths for the 21st day in a row.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria has fallen to two.

The Department of Health and Human Services says a there is “a possible case reported that is under investigation”.

Initial testing of the case returned a weak positive.

Further testing will be conducted today, and the result will be reviewed by an expert panel.

The case may be a false positive or historic infection.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332