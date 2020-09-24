COVID-19 in Victoria: Deaths spike but new case figure remains steady

Victoria has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Another eight people have died with coronavirus, taking the death toll in Victoria since the pandemic began to 781.

It’s the deadliest day in more than a week.

There are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

58 people are in hospital, eight of those receiving intensive care.

Another 12,460 tests were processed in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is currently 25.1.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 0.8.

NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:

September 18: 45

September 19: 21

September 20: 14

September 21: 11

September 22: 28

September 23: 15

September 24: 12

TODAY: 14