COVID-19 in Victoria: Deaths spike but new case figure remains steady
Victoria has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Another eight people have died with coronavirus, taking the death toll in Victoria since the pandemic began to 781.
It’s the deadliest day in more than a week.
There are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.
58 people are in hospital, eight of those receiving intensive care.
Another 12,460 tests were processed in the past 24 hours.
Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is currently 25.1.
In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 0.8.
NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:
September 18: 45
September 19: 21
September 20: 14
September 21: 11
September 22: 28
September 23: 15
September 24: 12
TODAY: 14
#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 14 new cases & the loss of 8 lives reported. Our thoughts are with all affected.
The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal. Info https://t.co/pcll7yB2RZ #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/an69qNYRxU
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 24, 2020