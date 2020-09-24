3AW
COVID-19 in Victoria: Deaths spike but new case figure remains steady

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Another eight people have died with coronavirus, taking the death toll in Victoria since the pandemic began to 781.

It’s the deadliest day in more than a week.

There are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

58 people are in hospital, eight of those receiving intensive care.

Another 12,460 tests were processed in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is currently 25.1.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 0.8.

NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:
September 18: 45
September 19: 21
September 20: 14
September 21: 11
September 22: 28
September 23: 15
September 24: 12
TODAY: 14

News
