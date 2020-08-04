Coronavirus queries: Martin Pakula answers questions on new COVID-19 business rules

A raft of COVID-19 business restrictions come into force on Wednesday night, but many are still uncertain about what the new rules mean for them.

COVID-19 Minister for Jobs, Precincts and Regions, Martin Pakula, said some of the specifics around the new restrictions on business are still being worked out.

He said there is some room for rule modification.

“We have an industry coordination hotline where we’re dealing with industry. We took 5000 calls last night,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“My department will work with the Department of Health and the Department of Justice on any queries and anomalies over the next few days.

“If there’s a sensible tweak that doesn’t put the health outcomes that we’re seeking in any jeopardy, I’m happy to have a conversation.”

The state government has set up a hotline to field queries from businesses.

Phone 13 22 15 for the state government’s hotline for COVID-19 business queries.

