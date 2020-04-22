COVID-19 landmark: Victoria’s total number of cases remains the same

Victoria has reached a significant landmark in the fight against COVID-19, recording the same number of coronavirus cases as yesterday.

Two new cases of the virus were detected in Victoria over the past 24 hours, but two other cases were revised out of the Victorian total after they were deemed to have occurred in other states.

It is the first day Victoria’s case total has not increased since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state.

NEW DAILY CASES

April 16: 2 new cases

April 17: 1 new case

April 18: 17 new cases

April 19: 9 new cases

April 20: 1 new cases

April 21: 7 new cases

Today: 2 new cases (and 2 cases removed from total)

Victoria’s death toll remains at 15.

Of the 1336 coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria, 135 are believed to have spread via community transmission.

Of those infected, 1243 people have recovered, meaning there are 93 active cases.

There are 29 people in hospital with coronavirus, including 12 in intensive care.

More than 90,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19.

Across the border in NSW three people died of the virus overnight, bringing the national death toll to 74.