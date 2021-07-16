3AW
COVID-19 latest: 19 new cases recorded as list of exposure sites grows

6 hours ago
Victoria has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19.

All of the new cases have been “clearly linked” to known outbreaks.

However, 18 of the new cases were infectious for an average of 1.7 days in the community.

It’s seen new exposure sites added overnight, with the list now topping 160 sites.

There’ll be more to come.

It was a big day for testing, with 47,606 test results received.

Martin Foley said the developments “vindicated” the government’s decision to enter a lockdown.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said contact tracers were keeping up with the outbreak, but Victorians needed to “ready themselves” for what might emerge in the coming days.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE

