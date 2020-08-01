COVID-19 latest: Big new case dip but Premier warns of ‘mystery case’ concern

Victoria has recorded a fall in new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, but the Premier has warned there is “real concern” about the number of cases which cannot be traced back to a known source.

There were 397 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

The state’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to 116, with three new deaths — a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s — recorded overnight.

Announcing today’s figures, Mr Andrews said there are 49 new “mystery cases” with no known source.

“We simply cannot track back what the index case is,” he said.

“If there’s that many … you can’t be certain there isn’t further community transmission, even more mystery cases out there.”

Of today’s new cases:

37 are linked to known outbreaks

360 are under investigation

There are 379 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care.

Currently, there are 5919 active cases across the state, including 1075 active cases among health workers and 1008 active cases linked to aged care.

A total of 25,501 test results were received in the past 24 hours.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES:

July 19 – 363 cases

July 20 – 275

July 21 – 374

July 22 – 484

July 23 – 403

July 24 – 300

July 25 – 357

July 26 – 459

July 27 – 532

July 28 – 384

July 29 – 295

July 30 – 723

July 31 – 627

TODAY – 397