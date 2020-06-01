COVID-19 latest: Aged care home in lockdown and a Melbourne kindergarten closed

(Image: Google Maps)

Another 10 people have tested positive to coronavirus in Victoria in the last 24 hours, including a kindergarten teacher and and aged care worker.

Embracia Aged Care in Reservoir is in lockdown after a staff member at the facility returned a positive COVID-19 test.

The worker is self-isolating and the nursing home is undergoing thorough cleaning.

A kindergarten teacher at MacLeod Preschool has also tested positive.

The kindergarten has been closed today for cleaning, and close contacts of the teacher are being notified.

Another four coronavirus cases have also been linked to the staff outbreak at Rydges on Swanston, the hotel housing returned travellers in quarantine, bringing the total number of cases linked to that cluster to 12.

The travellers staying at the hotel have been moved to other Melbourne hotels.

A further four cases remain under investigation.

One new case has been attributed to community transmission, bringing the total community transmission figure to 169.

Nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, including two in ICU.