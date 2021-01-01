COVID-19 latest: Another 10 locally acquired cases recorded in Victoria

Victoria has recorded 10 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Of the 10 cases recorded in today’s figures, two were tested in NSW but are Victorian residents. Both of those cases were announced yesterday.

Another two cases were acquired overseas and are in hotel quarantine. One is an air crew worker and the other is an international traveller.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in the state to 29.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the rising active case number is “a very significant issue for Victoria as we head into 2021”.

Genomic testing has confirmed the Victorian outbreak spread from NSW.

High-risk exposure locations are listed on the Department of Health and Human Services website. Anyone who was at any of the listed locations at the times listed is urged to get tested today and isolate while awaiting their results.

New exposure locations in Camberwell are expected to be announced later today.

There were 18,337 COVID-19 tests conducted in Victoria yesterday.