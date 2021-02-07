COVID-19 Latest: Another Melbourne quarantine worker tests positive

She was tested at end of her shift on Thursday, February 4, and returned a negative result.

She returned to work on Sunday morning, as an authorised officer, and later developed symptoms.

She was tested and has subsequently returned a positive result.

Lisa Neville said on Monday there did not appear to be any breach of protocols and that the woman did not work on any floors of the hotel.

Her role is to provide the legal framework for the detention, moving positive cases to health hotels, and the exit, including signing in and out.

More than 100 people, mainly fellow staff, have been asked to isolate as a result.

The woman is the second quarantine worker to test positive in less than a week.

If you have been at any of these exposure sites in the specified times, you are required to immediately isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days:

Friday, February 5

Marciano’s Cakes: Maidstone – 9:45am – 10:25am

Dan Murphy’s: Sunshine – 5:50pm – 6:30pm

Saturday, February 6

Off Ya Tree Watergardens: Taylors Lakes – 1:17pm – 1:52pm

Dan Murphy’s: Sunshine – 6:50pm – 7:30pm